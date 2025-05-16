Pilgrims from Ogun State have been advised to take care of their health, guide their movements, do away with unholy acts and follow the directives of the Saudi authority, National Hajj Commissions and the State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The Amir Hajj and the leader of the Ogun State contingent to Saudi Arabia, Samsudeen Apelogun made this known on Thursday 15th, during a meeting with the first batch of pilgrims from the state, held at Medina, Saudi Arabia

He said the meeting was necessary as the pilgrims have concluded their stay in Medina after spending four days praying and visiting different historical sites associated with Prophet Muhammad, his family members and his companions.

He explained that the task ahead of them during their spiritual exercise in mecca is huge and pilgrims are expected to maintain their calm, manage their strength and be conscious of the weather condition of the city.

Speaking on the importance of time management and adherence to the laid down rules guiding the Hajj exercise, the Amir Hajj said “this is to appeal to our people to always follow the directives of the leadership of the pilgrims welfare board and guide against worldly things, like abandoning the required spiritual exercise for buying of goods elsewhere in another city.

He also commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for appointing him to the leadership position and for his support for Hajj exercise, noting that he is also happy working with competent team, headed by the Executive Secretary, Taiwo Ajibola, and the board.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ogun State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare board, Iziaq Oloungbebe had warned pilgrims to steer clear of things that can invalidate their spiritual exercise.

He wants the pilgrims to he disciplined, focused and be committed to the success of the Hajj exercise.