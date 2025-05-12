The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has formally welcomed its newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam.

The handover ceremony took place on May 12, 2025, at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Radio House, Abuja.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Nnam expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the staff and acknowledged his familiarity with some team members from previous assignments. He emphasized his commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment and maintaining the high standards expected of the Ministry.

“This Ministry plays a pivotal role in communicating government initiatives, and achieving our objectives will require strong teamwork,” Mr. Nnam stated. He encouraged the staff to uphold a spirit of cooperation and dedication, stressing that their collective efforts are essential to the Ministry’s success.

Mr. Nnam outlined his vision for the Ministry, focusing on the need to align with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP25). He noted that the Ministry is currently not integrated into the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, calling for swift adoption of digital tools to enhance efficiency and productivity.

“We cannot afford to lag behind. This is a call for renewed effort—we must embrace innovation and efficiency to meet our goals,” he emphasized.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mr. Ibidapo Okunnu, Director of Production, Publication, and Documentation, who previously held the position in an acting capacity, highlighted ongoing initiatives, including the Ministerial Press Briefing Series. This series, aimed at showcasing the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, is one of the Ministry’s key projects as the administration approaches its second anniversary.

He also noted the preparations for the May 29 celebration, mentioning that the National Communications Team, chaired by the Honourable Minister, has been actively coordinating public engagement efforts nationwide.

The event was attended by senior officials and staff members of the Ministry, who pledged their support to the new Permanent Secretary as they work towards achieving the Ministry’s objectives.