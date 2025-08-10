Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is saddened by the death of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh. ...

Governor AbdulRazaq says the death of Chief Audu Ogbeh is a big loss to the North Central Region, calling him a statesman, thoughts leader, and nationalist.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was a dependable leader of our region. He earned the respect of all on account of his outstanding leadership and service to the nation at different times, especially during his time as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development,” the Governor says in a statement on Sunday.

Governor AbdulRazaq sends his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Benue State and to his family and associates.

He prays to God to give the family the strength to bear the huge loss.