Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo is attending the 2025 Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank (AFDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, as a Special Guest of the continental financial institution.

Governor Ododo’s presence at the high-level forum signals a strategic push by the Kogi State Government to attract international development funding for critical sectors including agriculture, solid minerals, and transportation infrastructure.

A key highlight of his engagement is a proposal for the development of an airport in the state.

The Governor is in talks with AFDB leadership to secure financing from specialized funds such as the Africa Legal Support Facility for reforms in the solid minerals sector, the Special Agricultural Processing Zones Facility to boost agro-industrial development, and the Infrastructure Facility Fund to enhance connectivity and investment flow.

“These engagements are part of a broader vision to unlock the economic potential of Kogi State through partnerships that deliver tangible development outcomes,” said the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

He added that governor Ododo’s mission is to align Kogi with global financing mechanisms that will drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Governor Ododo is accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including the Chief Economic Adviser, Nda Salami; Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris; and State Auditor General, Yakubu Okala, among others.

The state government expressed appreciation to the AFDB for its warm reception and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering bankable projects that meet international standards.