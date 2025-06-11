Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has again raised concerns over the state of the nation, saying Nigerians are becoming refugees in their own country — despite the absence of war.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed fresh concern over Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic situation, saying that many citizens are becoming refugees in their own country despite the absence of war.

Obi made the remarks at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja during the launch of a new book, “Obi, The Political Change Agent,” authored by veteran journalist Ike Abonyi. The book chronicles Obi’s political journey and his influence on Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

The event, organised by the Obidient Movement, brought together political figures, civil society advocates, and youth representatives, all united by a common worry over the state of the nation. Speakers at the gathering highlighted the increasing levels of insecurity, poverty, corruption, and poor governance plaguing the country.

Factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, reflected on the origins and growth of the Obidient Movement, which emerged during the 2023 general elections as a youth-led call for accountability and reform.

In a keynote address, former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr Sam Amadi, warned that an additional 20 million Nigerians could fall into poverty if urgent structural reforms are not implemented.

Obi also used the occasion to urge electoral transparency ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning against any attempts to subvert the democratic process. He called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and proactive in demanding good governance.

The event concluded with a rallying call from the Obidient Movement for citizens to reject what they described as a political system that continues to neglect the welfare of the people.