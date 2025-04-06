Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has described former Oyo State governor and renowned Mathematician, Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo as a patriotic Nigerian who stood for justice, peace and progress of the country till his last days on earth.

The former president while reacting to the death of the Mathematician turned politician said Omololu Olunloyo, remained one of the notable Nigerians with deep blood of patriotism running in their veins.

In a statement by this Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President restated the depleting ranks of the nation leaders particularly at this crucial state of the country when their wise counsel and rich experience were greatly needed was worrisome.

“It was shocking and worrisome because we had lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, and now Dr. Olunloyo just in weeks succession. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.”

He commiserates with Oyo State governor. Seyi Makinde, the government and good people of the state and consoled them by the facts that Omololu Olunloyo lived a life worthy of communal emulation, touched the soul of his community and he is mourned by all.

Omololu Olunloyo was a Commissioner in the old Western region at age 27, before he served as the Governor of Oyo State from 1st October 1983 to 31st December 1983, before the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari seized power and truncated the democracy of the Second Republic. He was also the Balogun of Oyo Kingdom