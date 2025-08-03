In a press release issued by the Organising Committee for the historic celebration, a three-day lineup of events has been announced to commemorate five years of progressive, peaceful, and people-centered leadership by Oba Ogunsanwo, who ascended the throne in 2020.

The festivities will begin on Friday, August 15, with a free medical outreach and empowerment programme for the people of Ilara in the morning, followed by a Jumat service in the afternoon—demonstrating Kabiyesi’s commitment to both physical and spiritual well-being of his subjects.

The high point of the anniversary will take place on Saturday, August 16, at the palace grounds, where seven distinguished individuals and couples will be conferred with honorary chieftaincy titles in recognition of their support and contributions to the growth and development of Ilara Kingdom.

Among the honourees are:

Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa – Balogun of Ilara Kingdom

Surveyor Jelili Kolawole Olayemi – Olotu of Ilara Kingdom

Prof. Kemi Pinhero – Baamofin of Ilara Kingdom

Amb. Oluwatoyin Lawal & Mrs. Abiodun Lawal – Bobagunwa & Yeye Bobagunwa

Dr. Olanrewaju Obasa – Otunba Bobaseye of Ilara Kingdom

Chief Akinyele Oladeji & Mrs. Toyin Oladeji – Ashipa & Yeye Ashipa

Barr. Rotimi Edu & Mrs. Olayemi Edu – Otunba Jokotade & Yeye Otunba Jokotade

The three-day celebration will culminate on Sunday, August 17, with a thanksgiving service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ilara, followed by a royal banquet to honour the monarch and his legacy of excellence.

Widely respected as a seasoned administrator and finance expert, Oba Ogunsanwo had a distinguished career in Lagos State’s public service, notably serving as the Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). Since his enthronement, he has leveraged his deep experience and broad network to transform Ilara Kingdom, promoting infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and cultural renaissance.

The upcoming coronation anniversary is expected to attract dignitaries from across Lagos and beyond, as Ilara Kingdom celebrates a monarch whose leadership has not only upheld tradition but also embraced progress.

As the drums begin to roll and the kingdom dons its festive colours, Ilara stands ready to honour a royal legacy five years in the making.