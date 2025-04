All is now ready for the much awaited coronation of Oyo’s 46th Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade, in Oyo town.

The grand occasion is expected to be attended by dignitaries from Nigeria and others.

There is tight security, ensuring a safe and peaceful celebration.

The coronation ceremony will be a significant milestone in the history of the Oyo kingdom, marking the beginning of a new era under the leadership of Oba Abimbola Owoade.