The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been plunged into mourning following the death of a Part Two student of the Faculty of Dentistry of the Institution ....

The tragedy has left students, lecturers, and staff members in shock.

In a statement by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, the student, identified as Ajibola Ibitayo allegedly took his own life after learning that his recently released examination results meant he would have to repeat Part Two for another academic year haven already repeated the same class during the last session.

The incident reportedly occurred at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State, where he allegedly injected himself with a fatal substance.

Ajibola’s father is said to be a medical doctor, while his family and friends are now grappling with the shock and grief of his sudden death.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire expressed sadness over the incident and prayed for divine comfort for his parents, family members, the Faculty of Dentistry, the College of Health Sciences, and the entire University community.

He urged parents and guardians to guide their children to understand that academic or life setbacks are temporary and should not be seen as the end of the road noting that moments of failure should be viewed as opportunities to refocus and strive for greater achievements.