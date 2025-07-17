The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has promised stronger synergy with its critical partners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the Orientation Course and other aspects of the Scheme’s operations. The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu ...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has promised stronger synergy with its critical partners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the Orientation Course and other aspects of the Scheme’s operations.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu stated this at the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop held in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The DG, who said the Pre-Orientation Course workshop serves as a platform for NYSC Management and other key stakeholders in the Orientation activities to review the previous Orientation Course added that the goal was to improve NYSC operations for future sessions.

General Nafiu stated further that, the periodic conduct of Pre-Orientation workshop was borne out of NYSC Management’s determination to ensure the continuous improvement of the Orientation Course contents with a view to equipping the Corps Members adequately for the enormous task of nation building.

He said the Orientation Course must continue to serve as a platform for instilling discipline, patriotism, and unity, values that are non-negotiable in nation-building, amid distractions and competing interests.

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule while declaring the workshop with the theme, “Maintaining the Integrity of the Orientation Course in the face of Competing Interests”, opened, pledged continued support to the NYSC.

He said since the inception of National Youth Service Corps in 1973, the Scheme has been playing a pivotal role in national development, while commending its commendable efforts in community development, healthcare services, public policy awareness, educational interventions, and participation in national exercises such as elections, census among others, which have earned Nigeria accolades both domestically and internationally.

He described NYSC as a cornerstone of collective aspirations, that needed the support of all stakeholders.

The Governor, who was represented by the Acting Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe appreciated the invaluable contributions of Corps Members to the State in healthcare delivery, community development projects, environmental sanitation, and socio-economic services.

“It is crucial that we continue to provide unwavering support to the Scheme, building upon its myriad of achievements across all sectors of national development.

We are dedicated to infrastructural development, creating an enabling environment for our youths to thrive”, the Governor said.

He urged the Scheme to innovate further on cementing its roles in national development to earn greater admiration from Nigerians.

The Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Dr Ahmed Wada Ikaka in his introductory address said the Orientation Camp being the first point of contact for the Corps Members creates a lasting impression on them, hence, the need to make it a worthwhile and impactful lifetime experience.