The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has visited Corps Member Idowu Babatunde Solomon (AD/25A/0798), who is currently receiving medical care at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola, Adamawa State.

Corps Member Solomon, a native of Offa in Kwara State and a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, was diagnosed with acute appendicitis at the NYSC Orientation Camp Clinic and later underwent a successful surgical procedure at the teaching hospital.

During the visit, Brigadier General Nafiu expressed gratitude for the successful surgery and extended his heartfelt wishes for Solomon’s quick recovery. He praised the medical team for their swift intervention and professionalism in handling the case.

The NYSC DG also commended the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Adamu Bakari, for his outstanding leadership and the efforts of the hospital’s management team in providing quality healthcare.

In response, Professor Bakari thanked the Director General for the thoughtful visit and assured that the Corps Member would continue to receive the highest standard of medical attention.

Corps Member Solomon expressed appreciation to Brigadier General Nafiu for his show of concern, as well as to the Adamawa State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Caroline Osoroh Chinedu, for her support and to the hospital staff for their prompt and effective care.

This visit reflects NYSC’s ongoing commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of Corps Members serving across the country.