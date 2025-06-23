The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged Corps Members to let the Scheme’s core values guide their conduct during and after their service year.

Speaking during visits to the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two orientation camps in Obubra, Cross River State, and Afikpo, Ebonyi State, the DG listed patriotism, integrity, efficiency, transparency, loyalty, discipline, and selfless service as essential traits for a successful service year.

He encouraged Corps Members to respect constituted authority, adhere to the Scheme’s bye-laws, and remain diligent and punctual in all assignments. “Be at your best at all times. Be diligent and punctual at work, don’t be lazy, and serve as our good ambassadors,” he advised.

At the Cross River orientation camp, State Coordinator Mrs Joke Oyenuga reported that 1,455 Corps Members — 675 males and 780 females — took the Oath of Allegiance administered by Hon. Justice E.A. Ubua of the Obubra High Court. She added that morale at the camp was high and staff and Corps Members were fully committed.

In Ebonyi State, NYSC Coordinator Mrs Foluke Oladehinde said 1,525 Corps Members — 765 males and 760 females — were registered. The oath was administered by Hon. Justice Nicholas Nwode on behalf of the Chief Judge of the State.