Corps Members have been advised to be diligent in the respective Places of Primary Assignment they would be posted to, after their Orientation Course.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu said their diligence, selfless service, perseverance and loyalty to the Scheme should be reflected in their conduct as good ambassadors of the Scheme throughout their service year.

The DG stated this while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Corps Members at NYSC Kebbi State Orientation Camp in Dakingari.

General Nafiu urged the Corps Members to learn new cultures and make friends among themselves. He then cautioned them against burning bridges but rather they should strive to sustain the friendships established in the course of the Orientation Exercise and the rest of the service year.

The DG charged them to remain focused on improving the skills they had acquired through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme of the NYSC. For according to him, skill acquisition is a vital instrument for poverty eradication in Nigeria.

He also advised the Corps Members to always be security conscious and avoid anything that could expose them to danger.

Speaking further, the Director General said NYSC is not just meant to foster national unity and cohesion, strengthen national integration, promote cultural heritage and expose the youths who are the leaders of tomorrow to the reality of the Nigerian entity, but equally to building business ideas, and promoting cultural integration across the length and breadth of the country.

The Kebbi State Coordinator, Mr Bala Dabo said all the 904 Corps Members comprising 521 males and 383 females have been outstanding and well behaved since the commencement of the Orientation Exercise.

He commended their level of discipline, commitment and perseverance with all Camp rules and regulations.