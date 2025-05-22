The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has showered encomiums on the founding fathers of the Scheme, past and present administrations including successive batches of Corps Members that have participated in the fifty-two years old Scheme from inception till date.

He said their various contributions had immensely fostered national unity, integration and also contributed to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and youth empowerment across the country.

Nafiu stated this today during a low-key 52nd year celebration of the NYSC held at the National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

He praised the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon for conceiving the noble idea of establishing the NYSC, which had become a household name in the country, and also a strong force in youth empowerment in Africa.

He said the participation of Corps Members in different national assignments such as elections, population census, health awareness, community development service projects among others had endeared the Scheme to its publics.

“Today NYSC is 52. NYSC is a well thought out strategy of the Gowon administration. NYSC has survived all odds since 1973, the Scheme has evolved a lot. All thanks to NYSC family over the years.

We have been able to build a strong workforce and what we are seeing today is the testament to how much the staff has put in, to sustain the Scheme with the dictates and demands of the Nigerian society.

We are very important to building a viable future in our youths, l commend all of you and thank you for your services for being dutiful, professional and committed to the Scheme.

Management remains committed to the welfare of Corps Members and Staff, and l believe we have better days ahead. I wish you happy anniversary”, he said.