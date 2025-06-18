The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has advised Corps Members to be prudent in their spendings and also cultivate the habit of savings for future use.

He gave this advise while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps Members at NYSC Kogi State Orientation Camp in Asaya, likewise their colleagues at Kwara State Orientation Camp in Yikpata.

He also appealed to them to live peacefully with their colleagues, members of their host communities and also respect other people’s opinions in order to have a fruitful service year.

He urged them to make friends among themselves adding that, their ability to accommodate divergent opinions is a sign of maturity.

The Director General also appealed to the Corps Members to respect the cultures and traditions of the various communities they would be posted to, after the Orientation Exercise.

“Try and save for future use. Savings leads to investments and whatever you save today becomes a gift to you tomorrow.

Respect and appreciate what your hosts are doing that is different from your communities so that you can learn from them.

Ensure that you contribute to the development of your host communities, so that your legacies would remain with them after the service year”, the DG said.

General Nafiu also admonished the Corps Members to be attentive to all the lectures that would be delivered in camp because they would serve as good reference points throughout the service year.

While presenting the camp situation report to the Director General, the NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Mr Femi Osungbohun said 1,776 Corps Members were registered, comprising 850 males and 926 females including those dislodged from the FCT.

He added that they were all well-behaved and participating actively in all the camp activities.

“We have for Kogi 622 males and 648 females while for FCT we recorded 228 males and 278 females”, he said.

Also in his camp situation report to General Nafiu, the NYSC Kwara State Coordinator, Mr Joshua Onifade said; “a total of 2,290 Corps Members comprising 1,064 males and 1,226 females were registered, out of which 1,117 were dislodged from Lagos State”.