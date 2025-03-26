The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu has charged the Scheme’s Guidance and Counselors to make positive impact in the lives of Corps Members entrusted in their care.

He also admonished them to serve as pillars of support by providing the Corps Members with the necessary tools to cope with their emotional, psychological and social challenges.

General Nafiu stated this today while declaring open, the maiden workshop for NYSC Guidance and Counseling Schedule Officers held in Abuja.

Speaking though the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka, General Nafiu added that the challenges being faced by the youths such as; mental health, career uncertainty, social integration among others, require innovative and proactive approaches.

He said the workshop was designed to equip the participants with the tools and knowledge to effectively address the challenges faced by Corps Members.

He stated further that as guardians of the Corps Members during the service year, the Scheme cannot fold its hands and watch these challenges overwhelm them.

“As newly appointed guidance and counseling officers, you are expected to embody the values of empathy, professionalism and dedication.

You must be approachable, proactive and resourceful in addressing the needs of Corps Members and remember that your role is not just to counsel but to inspire and empower”, he said.

The Director General further enjoined the Guidance and Counseling Schedule Officers to work closely with other officers of the Scheme at various levels especially, the Local Government and Zonal Inspectors, including Corps Welfare and Schedule Officers to create a support base for the Corps Members.

“The lives of thousands of Nigerians are in your hands and your work will significantly influence their future. I urge you to take the workshop seriously, participate actively and apply the knowledge gained to your duties in the field”, DG added.

In his welcome remarks, the Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr Ayodele Omotade said over the years, the Scheme has been addressing the needs of Corps Members, ensuring that they are not only equipped with the skills for national service, but also empowered to navigate the challenges of life during and after the service year.

He added that the workshop with the theme; “Dealing with Contemporary Challenges in Corps Administration: Corps Guidance and Counselling A necessary Tool”, was designed to step up the participants in what is expected of them as Guidance and Counseling Schedule Officers.

He advised the Schedule Officers to serve as life coaches , help the Corps Members to navigate past traumas, build resilience and unlock their full potentials.

“As Guidance and Counseling Schedule Officers, your role is to guide, counsel and mentor these young Nigerians, as this is a noble and critical responsibility, l urge you to approach it with the utmost dedication, commitment and diligence”, he added.