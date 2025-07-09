The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has charged female Corps Members to be committed towards self reliance and wealth creation....

He stated this today while addressing the female Corps participants at the FCT Centre of a 3 day training programme, organized for 5,000 female Corps Members nationwide on Entrepreneurship, by the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-African University, Lagos.

Nafiu, while congratulating the Corps trainees urged them to defy all challenges and birth a new vision of the Post-Camp specialized training to rewrite their stories and join the league of business owners in the country.

He appealed to them to contribute towards reducing the number of unemployed graduates in the country.

“I urge you to pick up the challenge and be inspired to use the knowledge and ideas being passed to you to birth your vision and make it real.

The future of this country lies in what we are doing because this is a journey to financial independence. Grab the opportunity and do not waste it.

I encourage you to form partnerships, pull managerial skills together and grow with others”, DG said.

He added that there are diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy that could be invested into, by every aspiring investor.

The Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department, Mr Kehinde Aremu-Cole lauded General Nafiu for his commitment to SAED initiative of the NYSC.

He hailed the MasterCard Foundation for financing the project and also Pan-African University for the training, which is on-going simultaneously in 21 States across the country.

The Director commended the female Corps Members for choosing the path of business ownership, adding that none of them would regret such decision.

“We will ensure that we guide you through business ownership that we can showcase to the world”, Aremu said.

Ambassador Deborah Ajayi represented the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-African University, Lagos, while Mrs Bambo Adetutu was the EDC trainer from the Pan-African University at the 3 day training.

Two hearing impaired female Corps Members were also part of the beneficiaries of the Entrepreneurship Development Training at the FCT Centre.