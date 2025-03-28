The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu has urged the NYSC Guidance and Counselling Schedule Officers to be prepared to surmount the challenges associated with their official responsibilities.

He stated that the rising rates of drug misuse, suicidal ideation, depression, and other social diseases among youths are strong evidence that there is an urgent need to save society, particularly youths, from the consequences of this threat.

General Nafiu disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while interacting with the NYSC Guidance and Counselling Schedule Officers during their maiden workshop, with the theme; “Dealing with Contemporary Challenges in Corps Administration: Corps Guidance and Counselling A Necessary Tool”.

He stated further that proper monitoring is expected from them to upscale their effectiveness in monitoring the Corps Members who might be passing through depression for different reasons.

“I have come to charge you that it is not going to be an easy task. We need to look into the cases of the young ones coming into the Scheme. The suicide rate is increasing in the larger society”, he said.

The DG further stated that the Scheme would continue to retrain its officials to be more proficient in their official obligations.

Mr Ayodele Omotade, Director of Corps Welfare and Health Services, thanked General Nafiu for making time to address the workshop participants, who came from the 36 NYSC State Secretariats, including the FCT, Area Offices, and the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.