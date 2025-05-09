Corps members have been advised to respect the cultural beliefs of their host communities and coexist peacefully with them.

Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, NYSC Director General, made this statement while addressing Corps Members at the Bauchi State Orientation Camp in Wailo and the Plateau State Temporary Orientation Camp in Doi-Du, Jos South Local Government.

According to him, every region in Nigeria is blessed with diverse cultural values, hence the need to learn, understand and imbibe other people’s culture, adding that none is superior to another.

He also warned the Corps Members against improper dressing, especially while in NYSC uniforms. He added that as graduates, they should dress modestly to earn respect.

“As much as possible, learn the language of your hosts and familiarise yourselves with them. Don’t disrespect the culture of your hosts. Anywhere you find yourselves, be prepared to serve”, he said.

Mrs Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu, the NYSC Bauchi State Coordinator, stated in her camp situation report that 1,600 Corps Members, including 717 males and 883 ladies, were registered.

She went on to say that all of the Corps participants displayed a strong sense of discipline, patriotism, and fervor for achieving the Orientation Course’s objectives.

Similarly, Mr Jonathan Yavala, the NYSC Plateau State Coordinator, informed General Nafiu that 1,301 Corps Members, including 756 males and 545 females, had participated in all camp activities.

“Morning meditation, drills, lectures, SAED training, Man O’ War, cooking and social activities have been going on smoothly”, he said.