The National Youth Service Corps has reiterated its commitment to deepen the existing synergy with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu disclosed this when he hosted the Director General of the BPP, and members of his entourage in his office...

Mr Nafiu appreciated the support from the Bureau in the Scheme’s procurement process over the years, which has been following due process.

He said BPP is a regulatory body that should be supported to enhance more accountability, professionalism, standardization and optimization of government resources that have been committed to the various MDAs.

“We will continue to collaborate, take a cue and follow due process so that we don’t fall out of line.

We have a Community Development Service (CDS) group, through which we can deepen our collaboration”, General Nafiu said.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun said there was the need to stem the tide of corrupt practices in the country.

He said the bureau’s ongoing changes in the procurement process must be known and adhered to, by all Nigerians.

The BPP boss, while commending the NYSC Director General for his commitment to due process in the Scheme’s procurement activities also said NYSC plays a critical role in national development, as it is the only institution that can build the next generation of Nigerians, “that will love Nigeria, serve Nigeria and also keep the hope of the next generation.

The next step of people that can drive Nigeria’s engineering and infrastructural development”.

He also hailed NYSC for grooming the youths that will develop the country’s agricultural industry and drive value for money through entrepreneurship.

The BPP boss said efforts must be in top gear to build the mindset of Nigerian graduates for national development.

He added that part of their responsibilities at the BPP is to engage in public advocacy and enlightenment, where they collaborate with regulatory bodies and specialized agencies to inculcate the basic principles of procurement practices.

Dr Adebowale stated further that the BPP would continue to ensure that government agencies perform maximally in their statutory responsibilities.

He requested for participation in Orientation Course where they will sensitize Corps Members on the important roles of procurement to national development, and also the values of ongoing reforms through due process, managing national assets among other benefits.

“We are here to seek for further collaboration and strengthen the existing partnership with NYSC to drive national growth and economic development”, Adebowale said.