The Federal Capital Territory chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) is seeking partnership with TVC News, as a reputable media organisation in areas such as capacity building, professionalism and fostering unity among journalists in the nation’s capital.

The Council made this known during a working visit to the corporate office of TVC News in Abuja.

Chairman of Council, Grace Ike said career progression and public enlightenment are pivotal in the proposed partnership.

Responding on behalf of the organisation, Abuja Bureau Chief, Ayodele Ozugbakun stressed the need to rid the journalism profession of quacks and half baked journalists who soil the image of the noble profession.