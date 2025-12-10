The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr. Ola Awakan, has received a royal blessing from His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, the Oba of Lagos, at the Iga Idunganran Palace in Lagos Island. This was during a courtesy visit to officially present himself as the n...

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr. Ola Awakan, has received a royal blessing from His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, the Oba of Lagos, at the Iga Idunganran Palace in Lagos Island.

This was during a courtesy visit to officially present himself as the new head of the country’s apex tourism and hospitality agency, and to offer collaborations towards the 2025 Eyo Festival.

According to the DG, “It is my honour to seek your royal blessings and guidance as I take on this new office in the nation’s tourism sector”

Dr. Awakan was warmly welcomed by the monarch and the White Cap Chiefs, who commended his respect for the traditional institutions of Lagos.

They discussed on building stronger partnerships towards the promotion of the rich cultural tourism potential in Lagos particularly on the forthcoming Eyo Festival, improving collaboration to ensure that the festival reflects the true spirit of Lagos culture and tradition.

The Oba of Lagos expressed his full support and welcomed the proposed partnerships between his palace and the NTDA.

“I am happy for your appointment and I thank President Bola Tinubu for considering you worthy of this position. I want you to use it for the advancement of our numerous cultural assets in Lagos and Nigeria. Always tell the truth and do not compromise your values”

He also emphasized that the Eyo Festival is more than an event but the heartbeat of Lagos tradition; a cultural legacy the kingdom is committed to protecting for future generations.

The NTDA boss reiterated his support stating, “I remain committed to supporting all efforts from my office that will ensure the upcoming Eyo Festival is successful and continues to uphold the cultural pride of Lagos. Eyo Festival has huge tourism potential and it must be preserved for economic development”

At the end of the visit, Chairman of the Lagos Island Local Government, Hon. Taiwo Oyekan, also hosted the Director-General and his team, comprising the NTDA South West Zonal coordinator, Mrs Alice Akinsola and others.

Hon. Oyekan, who serves as the Committee Chairman for the forthcoming Eyo Festival, welcomes the collaboration from the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority and expressed readiness to work closely with NTDA to ensure a successful and memorable festival.