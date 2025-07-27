Thirteen people have been confirmed dead following a tragic boat mishap in Gini village along the Zumba route in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State....

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the boat was carrying 39 passengers when it capsized.

Twenty-six people were rescued, while the bodies of the remaining 13 have been recovered and laid to rest.

The victims include eight women, three men, and two children.

Search and rescue efforts have now been concluded. In the aftermath of the tragedy, NSEMA is urging local residents and boat operators to prioritise safety and strictly avoid overcrowding.