Mining Marshals from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have detained 17 people and impounded three trucks containing 39 motorcycles used for illegal mining in Kogi state.



NSCDC National Public Relations Officer and CSC, Afolabi Babawale, confirmed this in a statement.

He said that the illicit mining syndicate operated in Kogi State’s Odiagbo-Okaba district of Ankpa local government area.

According to Babawale, the recent crackdown, conducted by Assistant Commandant of Corps John Attah, was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

He said the raid was as a result of complaints from local residents over environmental degradation and public health threats allegedly linked to the illegal and unregulated mining activities.

Babawale described the synergy between the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and Ministry of Interior on the activities of illegal miners as solid, providing the needed impetus to the NSCDC to disrupt and terminate the activities of solid minerals thieves in the country.

“The Commandant General of the NSCDC Ahmed Abubakar Audi has continued to reiterate the readiness of the NSCDC to take the battle to all the criminal elements that are feeding fat on the critical national assets of the country.

“The recent massive clear out of the illegal miners is also coming on the hills of the Kogi State government’s push for cleaner mining sector and the need to preserve fragile ecosystem and protect host communities”, he added.