The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Zamfara state Command has deployment of five hundred and ninety personnel to provide security during this year’s Eid -el Fitr Sallah celebrations

The troops will be deployed to various eid grounds across the fourteen local government areas of the state to ensure serenity throughout the Eid-el-Fitr

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Umar Mohammed and made available to newsmen in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state

The statement says the move is to ensure a hitch free sallah Celebrations across the state.

