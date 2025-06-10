In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Corps’ spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, the NSCDC leadership disowned the petition and directed its withdrawal, citing a lack of authorisation and failure to explore internal conflict resolution mechanisms before taking the matter to the National Assembly.

Dr Audi expressed disappointment with the action of the commander, noting that he acted beyond his authority by submitting the petition without approval from the NSCDC management. The petition reportedly accused police officers of obstructing the prosecution of illegal miners apprehended by the marshals in Nasarawa.

The Commandant General emphasised that the withdrawal of the petition was necessary to enable an amicable resolution of the matter and to preserve the longstanding inter-agency relationship between the NSCDC and the Nigeria Police Force.

“It was also discovered that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was not aware of the complaints before the petition was submitted,” the statement added.

Audi acknowledged the IGP’s consistent support for the NSCDC and stressed the importance of maintaining synergy among security agencies, particularly in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on national security.

“I have spoken to the IGP on the matter and sincerely apologise for the embarrassment that the petition might have caused,” Dr Audi said. “I have also directed that the petition be withdrawn immediately with a view to resolving it administratively without any rancour.”

Afolabi further revealed that a joint investigation between the NSCDC and the police would be launched to establish the facts surrounding the alleged incident, while appropriate measures would be taken against the officer involved.

The Commandant General reiterated his commitment to strengthening collaboration with the police and other security agencies to tackle crime and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.