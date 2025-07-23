The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Jigawa State have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of vandalising part of a public bridge, raising new concerns over threats to critical infrastructure across the country....

NSCDC, confirmed that its operatives in Kafin Hausa Division arrested Basiru Yushe’u of Magarya Village in Auyo Local Government Area for allegedly cutting and stealing iron cables from a bridge in Bakin Gada.

The arrest was made after a distress call was received around 9:40 in the morning.

Officials say the suspect was caught while attempting to sell the stolen material at a scrap market.

During questioning, he reportedly admitted to cutting the cable with a metal saw while fishing, before hiding it overnight and taking it to sell the following day.

The NSCDC say the act poses a serious risk to public safety and development.

The State Commandant warned that anyone caught tampering with critical infrastructure would face the full weight of the law.

He also commended the officers involved in the arrest and called on the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to face charges after the investigation is completed.