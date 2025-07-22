A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State over the death of a 19 years old man following a dispute over farmland....

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State over the death of a 19 years old man following a dispute over farmland.

The NSCDC in Jigawa State have confirmed the arrest of Ya’u Adamu, 15, from Auno village in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area, in connection with a suspected case of culpable homicide.

The incident happened when the suspect allegedly struck 19-year-old Barau Aliyu Beli with a stick during an argument.

Officials say the confrontation began after the deceased was found grazing livestock on farmland belonging to the suspect’s father.

The altercation turned violent, leaving the victim with serious internal injuries.

Barau was confirmed dead by the medical doctor at Kafin Hausa General hospital.

NSCDC officers from the Kafin Hausa Division responded swiftly and arrested the suspect at the scene.

The case has since been transferred to the Jigawa State Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The State Commandant, Bala Bawa Bodinga, condemned the incident and urged community members not to take the law into their hands.

He also called for calm in communities experiencing frequent farmer-herder tensions.