The Director General of the National Sports Commission NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Eng Musa Kida, for his appointment as the new Board Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon Olopade said Eng Musa Kida has been one of Nigeria’s most efficient and Productive Sports administrators who has sacrificed alot for the growth of Nigerian Basketball.

The DG maintained that his latest appointment is a testament to his years of passion, hard work, dedication and a very successful track record in the oil sector for more than two decades.

” Eng Musa Kida is an accomplished administrator whose achievements cut across both the oil sector and Nigerian basketball.I have no doubt that the NNPC Limited will attain better efficiency and attract more investment under his watch”.

” Under his leadership as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, we have seen the steady growth of the Country’s basketball and how the National teams have continued to achieve new heights.

” At the last Olympic Games in France, the Nigeria Women Basketball team, D’Tigress was one of the shining stories for Team Nigeria, where they set a new record by making it to the knockout phase before losing to the United States”.

” I personally know the efforts behind the scene that Eng kida put in for Nigeria to achieve that feat with the girls in France and the Nigerian girls have been an unrivalled team on the continent for some time now”.

The DG added that he has no doubt that Eng Musa Kida will use his new position to further earnest the development of Nigerian Sports especially basketball especially now that there is a new focus of growing a sustainable Sports Economy.

” Whilst the Oil sector will benefit immensely from the Expertise of Eng Musa Kida as the new Board Chairman of the NNPC Limited, Mr President, has further helped to place Nigerian Sports in a better pedestal by putting one of us in a very strategic place like the NNPC”, he concluded.