The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will run three additional trips on the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) corridor on Monday, March 23, to accommodate increased passenger demand following the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed the schedule in a statement on Friday in Lagos, saying the extra…...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will run three additional trips on the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) corridor on Monday, March 23, to accommodate increased passenger demand following the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed the schedule in a statement on Friday in Lagos, saying the extra services are aimed at easing congestion and giving commuters more travel options.

“The extra trip is aimed at easing passenger movement and providing more travel options for commuters returning after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations,” he said.

Under the revised schedule, trains departing Lagos from Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta, will leave at 7:45 a.m., 1:40 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Trains from Ibadan’s Obafemi Awolowo Station, Moniya, are set to depart at 8:00 a.m., 10:50 a.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Unyimadu reassured passengers of NRC’s commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient rail services, urging travellers to arrive early, comply with ticketing and security procedures, and plan their journeys in advance.

“The corporation appreciates the continued patronage of its services and wishes all passengers a safe and pleasant journey,” he added.