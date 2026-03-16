The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has attributed the train accident on the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor to a possible coupling problem while attaching a backup locomotive. Hundreds of passengers were reported stranded early Monday after a passenger train travelling along the Abuja–Kaduna Railway reportedly collided with a freight train near Asham,…...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has attributed the train accident on the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor to a possible coupling problem while attaching a backup locomotive.

Hundreds of passengers were reported stranded early Monday after a passenger train travelling along the Abuja–Kaduna Railway reportedly collided with a freight train near Asham, causing partial derailment and injuries to several travellers.

According to the official report signed by Dr Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the incident forced a halt in services along the busy corridor.

In an update regarding the incident, Opeifa clarified that it was not a collision between two trains but rather the rear locomotive striking the power car and the last passenger coach.

He confirmed that 22 passengers were injured, primarily from the affected rear coach carrying about 88 people, and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The NRC emphasised that no fatalities occurred, the train did not derail, and the situation was less difficult than initial reports suggested.

Investigations are underway by both the corporation and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to determine the exact cause, with any negligent personnel facing disciplinary action.

Opeifa later boarded a train on the route to reassure passengers of safety, and after detaching the damaged components, the service resumed, arriving only 20 to 30 minutes late despite carrying around 429 passengers and nearly 60 staff.