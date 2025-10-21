The Northern Traditional Rulers Council General Assembly is holding its highly anticipated meeting today in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital....

The gathering, which is being hosted by the Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris Kauran brought together traditional rulers from across the northern region to discuss pressing issues affecting the area

The meeting, which is taking place at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, is being chaired by the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, assisted by his deputy, the Emir of Borno.

Very Important Personalities in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Inspector-General of Police , represented by the AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, among other heads of security agencies in the state.

The Planning Committee, led by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Umar Dutsinmari, has confirmed that the theme of the gathering is “Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria.

The focus of the gathering of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council is expected to yield a result after deliberations on ways to promote peace, security, and development in the region to ensure a peaceful, strong, united, and developed North.

The council has resolved to continue giving maximum support to governments with visionary and people-oriented projects, viable policies, and developmental programs that impact the overall well-being of the North and the country at large.