The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) on Saturday held a joint meeting with the Chairmen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Council at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

The meeting brought together the Governors of all 19 Northern states and the Chairmen of the respective Traditional Rulers’ Councils.

During the meeting, the Forum emphasized the importance of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review to tackle the developmental challenges facing the northern region and the nation as a whole. Discussions primarily focused on regional security and other matters of common interest.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the Forum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his consistent efforts in addressing security challenges and infrastructural gaps in Northern Nigeria. The governors pledged to work with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to develop strategies for increasing support to Federal Security Agencies.

The Forum resolved to strengthen local initiatives aimed at combating security challenges while also setting up inter-state platforms to enhance surveillance and coordination at shared borders. They stressed the importance of tailored approaches to security issues across the region.

In a significant move, the Forum reiterated its support for the establishment of State Police and called on the National Assembly to fast-track the legal framework necessary for its implementation. The governors believe that State Police will provide a more localized and effective approach to maintaining law and order.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to continue collaborative efforts in tackling insecurity while reaffirming the commitment to regional development. The next meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum is scheduled for August 30, 2025.