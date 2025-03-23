The Northern States Governors have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State over the demise of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari, who died yesterday at the age of 93.

In a condolence message, on behalf of his colleagues, the Northern States Governors’ Forum Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, described the late Hajiya Safara’u as an upright mother and family pillar, who lived a fulfilled life characterised by devotion to Allah and service to humanity.

He lamented that although the matriarch died at a time her elderly and motherly counsel and wisdom were needed by her children and grandchildren as well as the present crop of leaders, “We must take solace in the fact that Hajiya left behind a lasting legacy through her children and exemplary life which we would continue to cherish.”

The NSGF Chairman urged Governor Dikko Radda and other members of his family to uphold and carry forward the legacies of integrity and good character left by their late mother.

He extended the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State over the sad event and prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus.