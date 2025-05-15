The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its extraordinary transparency and responsibility in addressing the difficulties that arose following the recently finished 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Agency commended JAMB’s candid admission of its mistakes as a rare and admirable show of leadership, reflecting a strong sense of institutional responsibility.

The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, lauded the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for demonstrating the kind of integrity and courage that public leadership demands.

He noted that this act of forthrightness is not only a testament to Professor Oloyede’s personal values but also aligns with the principles of the National Values Charter (NVC), which enjoins all public institutions to operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

Mallam Onilu, however, emphasised the need for JAMB to go a step further by initiating remedial measures that directly address the concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders affected by the errors.

“While recognition of mistakes is the first step, redemption and restitution are other necessary steps to be taken. Having decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates as a way of redeeming the errors, it is imperative that JAMB considers appropriate compensation to mitigate the stress and anxiety these candidates may have suffered,” he said.

He stressed that the NOA remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting a governance culture anchored in trust, integrity, and mutual respect between citizens and institutions.

“JAMB’s example should serve as a model for other public institutions. When institutions own their mistakes and act to correct them, they earn the respect and confidence of the people,” he stated.

Reflecting on the Citizen Codes under the National Values Charter, the DG reiterated that leadership is a collective responsibility. “Every citizen, whether in public service or private life, has a duty to uphold the core values of integrity, accountability, and transparency. These values are not optional—they are the pillars of a just and equitable society.”

Mallam Onilu reaffirmed the resolve of the agency to continue its advocacy for responsible leadership and value-driven citizenship.

He noted that the Agency’s campaign to entrench the ideals of the National Values Charter across all levels of society will remain a central focus, as Nigeria strives toward a more ethical, inclusive, and responsible governance culture.