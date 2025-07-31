In a bid to ensure that Nigerians meet the criteria to avoid enlistment into an expanded visa ban that will deny them entry into the United States of America (USA) for their lawful business endeavours, the National Orientation Agency (NOA)...

In a bid to ensure that Nigerians meet the criteria to avoid enlistment into an expanded visa ban that will deny them entry into the United States of America (USA) for their lawful business endeavours, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has issued an advisory to promote responsible U.S Visa use.

According to the Director General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the advisory came in as a result of the concerns raised by the Government of the United States (USG) on the need for Nigerians to desist from misusing U.S. visa, by engaging in activities inconsistent with the stated purpose of travel and visa classification.

Issa-Onilu notes that security vetting for US visa applicants does not end upon entry into the United States, as authorities will continue to monitor the activities of visa holders, and visas can be revoked, while individuals may be deported for violations of immigration or any other U.S. laws.

The DG, who reminded Nigerians travelling to the U.S to declare at the airports all excess cash, above the minimum amount allowed by the US laws and ensure that items termed as contraband are not included in their baggage, also encouraged students studying in the United States to inform the school if they drop out, skip classes, or leave programme of study to avoid their visas being revoked, and the possibility of losing the eligibility for future U.S. visas.

Speaking further, he implored Nigerian applicants to note that U.S. consular officers may likely deny tourist visa applications, if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child.

The NOA Boss also disclosed that the Federal Government will continue to engage with US mission In Nigeria to ensure that adequate sensitization and compliance are achieved especially as many Nigerians seek to genuinely travel to other parts of world for business and pleasure.