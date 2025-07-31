The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, has strongly denied a widely circulated report alleging the suspension of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun....

In a swift and emphatic rebuttal issued on Thursday, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin described the report, originally published by TruthParrotNews on July 30, 2025 as “entirely false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.”

The online blog had falsely claimed that Rt. Hon. Egbedun was suspended from the Conference over alleged insubordination and abuse of office.

“There was no such suspension. No press conference was held in Ibadan or anywhere else, and no such pronouncement was made by me or any authorized representative of the Conference,” Ogundoyin stated.

He reiterated that the Conference is a credible and transparent body that follows due process in all its dealings, including disciplinary procedures.

“Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun remains a respected and active member of the Conference who has not been found wanting in any way” he affirmed.

The Conference also expressed disappointment at the conduct of TruthParrotNews blog, calling the publication “a baseless fabrication lacking any journalistic credibility.”

The body urged the media to exercise responsibility and verify claims before publishing stories capable of harming reputations and causing public confusion.

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin demanded a retraction and public apology from the blog, warning that the Conference may be forced to pursue legal action should the platform fail to correct the misleading narrative.

“This is a reminder that freedom of the press comes with responsibility. Fake news must be tackled with urgency,” the statement concluded.”