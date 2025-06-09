Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dismissed rumours of a rift between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing such insinuations as unfounded and mischievous.

Speaking with reporters after a visit to the President’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his loyalty and that of the State to Tinubu’s leadership.

“There’s none,” the governor said in response to a question on whether there was tension between him and the President. “Even you are smiling and I’m smiling. There are people that believe they are more Catholic than the Pope. People cry more than the bereaved. He’s my father, he’s my leader, and we’re grateful that he gave us audience today.”

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), who paid a routine festive visit to President Tinubu, currently in Lagos for the Eid-el-Adha celebrations.

The governor said the visit was an opportunity to express support for the President and to commend his administration’s achievements over the past two years.

Highlighting recent developments in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu pointed to the unveiling of 12 new Blue Line train coaches earlier in the day, crediting President Tinubu’s intervention and support during the fuel subsidy removal phase for making the acquisition possible.

“At that unveiling, we acknowledged and thanked Mr President because he made it happen,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also praised the administration’s economic reforms, noting early signs of improvement.

“We can feel it. We can see it. For the first time, you see petroleum pump prices coming down. You see food prices coming down. These are things that put money in citizens’ pockets. If you’ve done well, let’s say it,” he stated.

On planned protests by some groups ahead of Democracy Day on 12 June, the governor urged Nigerians to be patient and give the President more time to consolidate on recent gains.

“What will be the basis?” he asked. “We’re engaging them, we’re talking to them. In two years, give this President more time. The economy has made a positive bend, and we just need to stay the course.”

During the meeting, President Tinubu was said to have urged party leaders to prioritise grassroots mobilisation ahead of next month’s local government elections in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu described the meeting as one marked by unity and enthusiasm.

“He was very happy to see us – extremely happy,” the governor said. “He was excited that we are one big, happy family and not divided in any form. We all honestly pledged our full loyalty to him and his government. It was unanimous.”