The Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, has reiterated that the student loan scheme is free from any form of discrimination based on region, religion, or ethnicity.

Speaking during a strategic engagement and sensitization campaign held in Enugu with leaders of tertiary institutions, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders, Sawyerr emphasized that the loan is open to all Nigerian students who meet the set criteria.

“This is a fully inclusive opportunity. There is no built-in bias or systemic discrimination of any kind,” he stated. “If that were the case, we wouldn’t be here. Our mission is to ensure access, and we want to counter any misinformation being spread.”

He stressed that the loan scheme does not operate on a quota system and is accessible to every Nigerian. “This initiative is about national development, not about pitting one region or group against another. If students from the South East take advantage of the loan and excel, it benefits the entire country,” he said.

Acknowledging some skepticism in the South East regarding the loan, Sawyerr noted that NELFUND had made extra efforts to visit the region to address concerns and clear doubts.

“In this region, the hesitation stems from misunderstandings and technological challenges. Some believe the scheme is not meant for them, but we’re here to help them through the process and support institutions in facilitating access,” he explained.

On suggestions for regional offices, Sawyerr said while such a move could be considered in the future, the agency prefers to utilize technology to remove unnecessary barriers. “We want to minimize bureaucracy and make the process as seamless as possible through digital platforms, rather than setting up physical offices that add extra costs,” he said.

Dr. Chinyere Onyeisi, Special Adviser on Education Innovation to the Enugu State Governor, urged students in the region to take full advantage of the loan, which she described as a crucial support system introduced by the government.

She called on school authorities present at the event to ensure students are properly guided on the application process, emphasizing that the initiative is already benefiting students in other states.

Traditional ruler of Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom and Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, praised the zero-interest loans and encouraged students in the South East to embrace the opportunity. “These loans are part of our national entitlement,” he said. “We must see them as our share of the national resources.”

Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Economy and MSMEs and DG of the Enugu SME Centre, expressed concern over Enugu’s low ranking—33rd out of 36 states—in terms of loan uptake.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to improving access to the scheme, noting its benefits which include tuition coverage, living expenses, and a skills acquisition component.

Chilo-Offiah highlighted the importance of the sensitization session, aimed at equipping heads of tertiary institutions with the necessary knowledge to guide students and integrate their school systems with NELFUND through digital platforms. This, he said, would help boost participation and ease the burden on the state’s scholarship programs.