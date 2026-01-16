The Lagos State Government has confirmed the collapse of a bungalow classroom block at Odokekere High School in Ikorodu, describing the incident as unfortunate but confirming that no one was injured. In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS)...

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the collapse of a bungalow classroom block at Odokekere High School in Ikorodu, describing the incident as unfortunate but confirming that no one was injured.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), the government assured parents and residents that all students were safe.

“No casualty was recorded in the building collapse. All of our students are in perfect condition,” the committee stated.

The SCRPS explained that the affected structure had already been marked for demolition as part of plans to rebuild and expand the school. According to the committee, the old block was due to be replaced with a larger and more modern facility to cater to the increasing student population.

The statement noted that the planned project would deliver “a befitting classroom edifice that will accommodate the huge population of students in the school.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that pupils be immediately relocated to nearby schools to prevent any disruption to academic activities.

Officials of the SCRPS are also expected to visit the site for an on-the-spot assessment to determine the next steps.

“The state government regrets the unfortunate incident,” the statement reads.

“A team of the officials of SCRPS will be visiting the school today, to have an on the spot assessment of the incident, in order to enable government work out modalities, to begin immediate construction of an ultra-modern classroom block, that will accommodate the huge population in the school,” the statement added.

The SCRPS reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to providing safe, secure, and conducive learning environments across public schools in the state.