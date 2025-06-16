A two-storey building under construction collapsed on Monday, 16 June 2025, at 3 Craig Street, off Apata Road in Shomolu, Lagos.

The incident occurred during the decking process. Preliminary investigations by the Cobra response team revealed the collapse involved one of two structures being constructed on the site.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, as workers escaped unharmed before the arrival of emergency responders. The collapse, however, affected a nearby church — RCCG Liberty Parish at 5 Craig Street — although no worshippers were injured.

A coordinated search of the scene was carried out to check for any trapped victims, and the area was promptly cordoned off. The public were also sensitised to stay away from the site to avoid further risk.

The incident was responded to by LASEMA, LASBCA, the Lagos State Fire Service, LNSC, NSCDC, Shomolu Local Government and the Nigerian Police.