The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL is on the verge of getting listed on the capital on line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.



This was disclosed by the Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Oluwagbenga Oluwaniyi, at a consultative meeting with stakeholders at the NNPCL Towers in Abuja.

Mr Oluwaniyi said the Company is currently engaged in a process tagged ‘NNPC Limited IPO Beauty Parade ‘ in line of with Capital Market regulations before the Initial Public Order.

According to him the aim of the NNPC Limited IPO Beauty Parade is to access potential partners and determine to what extent they can be of support to the company .

He listed the area of support required to include Investor Relations, IPO Readiness Advisers and Investment Bank Partners.

He disclosed that the company with the best proposal will be selected for the 3 categories.

The PIA 2021 provides for the NNPCL to list shares on the capital market in line with the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 1990.