The trial of proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has resumed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the prosecution’s second witness being cross-examined by the defense.

The second witness will also be cross examined like the first prosecution witness behind a screen as directed by the Court to protect the identities of all witnesses.

Proscribed IPOB Laeder, Nnamdi Kanu, is on trial for offences ranging from Terrorism, Treasonable felony among others.