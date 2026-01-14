The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the United States in building a secure, trusted and resilient digital ecosystem on data privacy, artificial intellige...

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the United States in building a secure, trusted and resilient digital ecosystem on data privacy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and capacity building.

In a Wednesday statement shared on the agency’s official X handle, Inuwa stated this while delivering an address at the Nigeria Data Privacy Capacity Building Workshop organised by the United States Department of State in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission and other key stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

Describing the workshop as a reaffirmation of the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the United States, the NITDA boss said the engagement reflects a deliberate and growing effort by both countries to jointly address emerging digital challenges and opportunities. He noted that the collaboration is not new but part of sustained bilateral cooperation to strengthen Nigeria’s technical and digital systems.

He recalled that in April 2024, both countries, under the framework of the U.S.–Nigeria Binational Commission, agreed to collaborate in critical areas such as data privacy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, capacity building and broader digital development initiatives.

According to him, the partnership recorded further milestones in the same year with the successful hosting of an Artificial Intelligence Conference co-hosted by the Nigerian Government and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, as well as Nigeria’s engagement with U.S. cybersecurity companies to explore partnerships aimed at strengthening the country’s technical ecosystem.

Inuwa explained that NITDA’s focus on data privacy, AI, cybersecurity and policy development is driven by the need to build trust within the digital ecosystem.

The DG stressed that trust is a critical enabler of digital transformation, noting that its absence slows innovation and increases costs, while its presence accelerates progress and lowers barriers to growth.

The NITDA Director General emphasised that building a prosperous digital economy requires deliberate efforts to safeguard data privacy, strengthen security frameworks and deploy artificial intelligence responsibly, adding that “AI, data privacy and cybersecurity are deeply interconnected, as AI depends on data, data requires privacy, and privacy can only be ensured through robust security systems.”

He described the workshop as the beginning of broader engagements and deeper collaboration, especially as Nigeria positions itself as a key player in the global digital economy.

Inuwa disclosed that following the participation of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria’s National Cybersecurity Conference last year, plans are underway to expand the conference into an international cybersecurity platform this year.

He said the proposed international conference would provide an avenue for U.S. cybersecurity companies to showcase their technologies, explore partnerships with Nigerian firms developing local cyber solutions, and jointly strengthen Nigeria’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

Inuwa also reassured partners and stakeholders of NITDA’s commitment to building enabling policies and an environment that supports innovation. He noted that Nigeria, alongside Africa, represents the next frontier of the digital economy, driven by a youthful, digital-native population and a rapidly expanding market.

While acknowledging that many Nigerian public and private sector organisations rely on U.S. technologies to build their digital systems, he stressed that the country also possesses significant local talent capable of developing homegrown solutions to national and regional challenges. He added that NITDA remained committed to working with international partners to build local capacity and promote Nigeria’s digital self-determination.

The NITDA boss concluded by stressing that digital technology is no longer optional but central to economic growth and development, adding that no nation can afford to be left behind.

He appreciated the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria for their continued partnership and expressed optimism that collaboration will be further strengthened, particularly in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, for the mutual benefit of both countries.