The gates of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) headquarters have been shut as workers embark on an industrial action over unpaid entitlements.

TVC News Reporter, Uloma Onyemachi, who visited the agency this morning, reports that staff were seen sitting outside the premises some in reflective jackets waiting to regroup.

At the entrance, several placards were displayed with messages such as “Pay us our balance of 9 months” and “Our best staff are leaving due to poor working conditions,” highlighting growing concerns over staff welfare.

A noticeable security presence was observed, with officers from the Nigerian Police Force manning the area.

Speaking exclusively to TVC News, the Deputy National President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Samuel Uzor, confirmed by that all operations at the agency have been suspended today, warning that any flight currently airborne is flying blindly.