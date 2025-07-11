The Nigerian Meteorological Agency predicts thunderstorms and sunlight across the country from Friday to Sunday. NiMet’s weather outlook, announced on Thursday in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms in the northern area on Friday. It predicted mild to moderate rainfall in the early hours in Taraba,...

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency predicts thunderstorms and sunlight across the country from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, announced on Thursday in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms in the northern area on Friday.

It predicted mild to moderate rainfall in the early hours in Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, and Bauchi states, while the rest of the region would be bright with cloudy patches.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms with moderate precipitation are likely in the afternoon or evening.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of morning light rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

It anticipated moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

NiMet predicted sunny skies in the northern region on Saturday with patches of clouds during the morning hours.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Yobe and Kaduna States.

According to the agency, thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara and Kaduna States..

“On the central region, early morning thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of Niger and Plateau states.

“Afternoon or evening thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Plateau states.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the southern region with chances of morning rain over parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Ogun, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states,” it said.

It envisaged moderate to heavy rains over the region during the afternoon or evening periods.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms for Sunday in the northern region and envisaged moderate rains during the morning hours over parts of Taraba, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna States.

It said that the remaining parts of the region would be sunny with patches of cloud.

He added that thunderstorms with moderate rains would be expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Borno and Yobe States.

According to it, cloudy skies are anticipated over the central region during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger and Plateau States.

It envisaged light to moderate rains over parts of Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Plateau states later in the day.

NiMet also anticipated morning rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours in the southern region, with the rest of the day being cloudy.