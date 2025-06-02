Director General of the National Identity management commission (NIMC) Abisoye Coker-Odusote says the commission is set to register 95% of Nigerians into the National Identity Database before December 2025.

She made this statement at a press briefing to highlight the commissions goal aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly on digital governance and inclusive development.

The he mass enrollment drive will be powered by a combination of improved infrastructure, expanded registration centres, and robust public sensitization campaigns.

As of May 2025, NIMC reports over 120 million Nigerians have been enrolled, and about 100 million more would be captured by December.