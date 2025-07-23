In a statement on Tuesday, the agency’s Director-General, Umar Mohammad, said the warning followed a new forecast aligned with NIHSA’s 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), released in April.

Mohammad said over 739 communities across 162 local government areas (LGAs) are at risk during the period under review.

States identified in the high-risk category include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe.

He warned that major urban centres such as Lagos and Abuja could be affected, with key transport routes, including the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Road, Birnin Kebbi-Bunza Road, and Ibi-Wukari Road, facing a heightened risk of disruption.

“There is also an increased risk of property damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in low-lying and flood-prone areas,” the statement said.

NIHSA further cautioned that farmlands could be submerged, threatening food production and national food security.

The agency urged emergency management agencies and state governments to activate response plans, while advising residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for possible evacuation.

Mohammad encouraged the public to remain informed through NIHSA’s flood dashboard at www.nihsa.gov.ng and the agency’s social media channels.