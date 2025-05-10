Nigeria’s first large-scale rapid diagnostic test production facility and the second of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa has been inaugurated in Ogun State.

Codix Biosensor factory located at Ilisan Remo, Sagamu expressway has the capacity to produce about 147 million test kits annually.

The commissioning of the Codix Biosensor factory marks the dawn of a new era in biomedical innovation in the country.

The Nigeria’s First Rapid Diagnostic Test Production Facility commissioned in Ogun State attracted dignitaries in the country’s health sector, business and governance.

They say the establishment of Codix Biosensor factory in Ogun State would help the country save viable foreign exchange, create jobs opportunities, build industrial capacity, and improve health delivery.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare and his colleague from the federal Ministry of Education commended the company for the bold step, noting that factory would contribute positively to the health sector and the development of future generation of biomedical engineers, laboratory scientists, pharmacists, and quality assurance professionals.

The factory according to the management is in partnership with the world health organization and other partners in the area of manufacturing of rapid diagnostic test kits in Africa.