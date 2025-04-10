Former president of the Nigerian bar association, Olisa Agbakoba says Nigeria must capitalise on her recent reforms to build inclusive institutions for broadly shared prosperity.

Mr. Agbakoba added that strategic interventions across multiple sectors can unlock more than ₦500 trillion in economic value by 2027.

The former NBA President said Tinubu administration’s bold economic reforms have contributed to moderating inflation, strengthening of the naira and an increased Investor confidence.

He added that Nigeria remains significantly below its true economic potential.

The latest legal policy published by his law firm calls for an urgent devolution of powers to states and local govts, constitutional reforms and governance restructuring so as to transform the polity

The document also proposes execution at Trumpian speed of strategic reforms across sectors such as oil and gas, maritime, aviation, local content, trade and investment, financial services that will hastens economic growth. MC

Mr. Agbakoba says success will ultimately be measured not by impressive statistics or glowing reports from international institutions, but by how ordinary Nigerians experience the economy in their daily lives.